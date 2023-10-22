AllHipHop

Kanye West Was Like A “Second Baby” According To Julia Fox

Julia Fox and Kanye West
By: AllHipHop StaffCategory: News

Julia Fox continues to talk about her brief romance with Kanye West, whom she said was way too demanding of her time, leading to their split.

Julia Fox has opened up about her past relationship with Kanye West.

While appearing on “The Drew Barrymore Show” to promote her new memoir – “Down the Drain” – the 33-year-old actress and mother of one compared dating Kanye, 46, to having a second baby.

“I only could do it for so long because ultimately, I think he needed a full-time person and I just couldn’t be full-time,” Julia Fox explained. “I had my son (Valentino), and then he’d wanna talk on the phone a lot, like, I’d have to change diapers, so I bought a pair of AirPods so I could keep it in while I was doing mom stuff.”

Julia then told host Drew Barrymore that her “overwhelming” and “unsustainable” relationship with Kanye West eventually became “too much.”

“Ultimately, I cannot put anybody else first,” she shared. “My son has to be first. It just became too much. I didn’t sign up to have two babies. I couldn’t do it. It felt like two babies.”

The pair enjoyed a short-lived romance earlier this year while the rapper was going through his high-profile divorce from Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four children.

Julia shares her two-year-old son, Valentino, with ex-husband Peter Artemiev – whom she divorced in 2020.