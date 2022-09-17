Julia Fox Walked Away From Kanye West Over “Red Flags”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Julia Fox explained why she decided to end her relationship with superstar rapper/producer Kanye West. Read what she had to say about the billionaire!

Julia Fox stopped seeing Kanye West at “the first sign of a red flag.”

The aspiring actress, who has become a tabloid staple since her brief romance with the rapper, was first linked to Ye on New Year’s Eve.

They went on to have an intense and public relationship before calling it quits in February.

Talking to ES Magazine about their time together, 32-year-old Julia explained how a mutual friend introduced them, and there was “a good amount” of spark between the pair.

“I was just going day by day and seeing where it went,” the mother-of-one shared. “It was just like, he still wants to hang out with me today, let’s do it. And then, real life set in and the lifestyle wasn’t sustainable. I couldn’t fly away once a week. And I tapped out at the first sign of a red flag.”

Elaborating on what she saw as a red flag, she continued: “Unresolved issues he was dealing with. He had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have the time for it, or the energy.”

Kanye, 45, split from wife Kim Kardashian, the mother of his four children, in early 2021.

“Uncut Gems” star Julia, who’s been taking in the shows of New York Fashion Week, admitted she was “proud” she left when did – but caveated by saying she would have hung about if she didn’t have 18-month-old son Valentino, whom she shares with ex-husband Peter Artemiev.