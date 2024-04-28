Julia Fox Still Trying To Step Out Of Kanye West’s Shadow

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Julia Fox discussed overcoming the stereotypes of being associated solely with high-profile relationships in her revealing interview.

Ye’s brief romance with Julia Fox left the actress and model with a “sour taste,” she shared with InStyle in a recent interview.

Julia Fox, recognized for her role in “Uncut Gems” and now the co-host of “OMG Fashun,” expressed her displeasure over being overshadowed by her high-profile relationship despite their short-lived connection, which lasted only a month in 2022.

Julia Fox articulated her ambition to be acknowledged for her own merits rather than merely as someone’s girlfriend, highlighting a broader issue faced by women in the entertainment industry.

During the interview, Julia Fox revealed her ongoing struggle with public perceptions that tend to define women by the men they date.

“I don’t ever want to just be known as someone’s girlfriend. I know I’m so much more than that,” Julia Fox stated, voicing her frustration about the stereotyping often confining women to their partner’s identity.

She elaborated on how this standard narrative within the entertainment sector could box women into limited roles, glorifying them as partners or overshadowing their individual accomplishments.

“They’re only as good as their partner, or they can make a whole career off being some guy’s partner. But regardless, either way, it becomes their identity,” she said.

Additionally, Fox shared her future ambitions beyond the shadow of her past relationship.

With plans to write books, create movies, and continue her work in fashion and acting, Julia is determined to “break that mold” and establish an independent identity.

“I want to do everything,” she declared. “I want to write more books, I want to write movies. I still want to act, I want to do my fashion stuff. I want to do more art. … I’m never satisfied.”

Her determination to transcend the limitations imposed by external perceptions underlines her broader vision for her career and life.

Julia Fox and Ye captured public attention when their relationship commenced in January 2022 but went their separate ways shortly after, with their split confirmed by Fox’s representative a month later.

Despite the brief encounter, Fox’s impact lingered, propelling her to speak out against the reductionist views that tend to dominate tabloid narratives and public discourse.