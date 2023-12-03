Julianna Margulies Apologizes For Saying Blacks Have Been “Brainwashed” To Hate Jews

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Julianna Margulies responded to criticism over her comments about “brainwashing” in the black community and lack of support for Jewish causes.

Emmy-winning actress Julianna Margulies has responded to widespread criticism for comments she made during a podcast interview, where she suggested that the black community may have been “brainwashed to hate Jews.”

The remarks, made on “The Back Room with Andy Ostroy” podcast, sparked outrage online, leading Margulies to issue an apology.

In the podcast, released on November 21, Julianna Margulies reflected on the documentary “The US and the Holocaust,” suggesting it should be mandatory viewing for the Black community.

She cited historical instances of Jewish support for civil rights causes and expressed confusion and disappointment over what she perceived as a lack of reciprocal support from the Black community for Jewish issues, particularly in relation to Israel.

“The fact that the entire Black community isn’t standing with us to me says either they just don’t know, or they’ve been brainwashed to hate Jews,” Margulies said, taking issue with Black people calling Jews colonists for the treatment of the Palestinians.

“These kids are calling Jews colonialists. If you’re gonna go with that argument, kids, then get the f### out of America,” spouted Margulies, who is Jewish and whose family immigrated to the United States from Hungary, Romania, Austria and Russia.

Further intensifying the controversy, Julianna Margulies, who also portrays a lesbian character on the Apple TV+ series “The Morning Show,” commented on a Columbia University leaflet that excluded Zionists from a screening of black lesbian films.

She expressed being more offended as a lesbian than as a Jew, questioning the stance of those who she felt were not supporting their Jewish allies.

“As someone who plays a lesbian journalist on ‘The Morning Show,’ I am more offended by it as a lesbian than I am as a Jew,” she fumed. “Because I wanna say to them, ‘You f###### idiots. You don’t exist. You’re even lower than the Jews. A. You’re Black, and B. You’re gay and you’re turning your back against the people who support you?’ Because Jews, they rally around everybody.”

Following the backlash, Margulies released a statement to Deadline, expressing horror at the offense her comments caused to both the black and LGBTQ+ communities.

“I am horrified by the fact that statements I made on a recent podcast offended the Black and LGBTQIA+ communities, communities I truly love and respect,” Margulies said. “I want to be 100% clear: Racism, homophobia, sexism, or any prejudice against anyone’s personal beliefs or identity are abhorrent to me, full stop. Throughout my career, I have worked tirelessly to combat hate of all kinds, end antisemitism, speak out against terrorist groups like Hamas, and forge a united front against discrimination. I did not intend for my words to sow further division, for which I am sincerely apologetic.”

Julianna Margulies emphasized her commitment to fighting hate, antisemitism, and discrimination of all kinds, insisting that her intent was not to sow division.

Margulies reiterated her stance against any form of prejudice, whether based on personal beliefs or identity but the outrage only continued.

