Chatter from Jungle Brothers fans grew so loud that Mike G and Afrika Baby Bam decided to address the situation in a rare Instagram post.

The Jungle Brothers—original members of the Native Tongues collective that also included A Tribe Called Quest, Monie Love, Queen Latifah and De La Soul, among others—initially consisted of Mike G, Afrika Baby Bam and Sammy B. The trio’s debut album, Straight Out the Jungle, arrived in 1988 and since then, they’ve firmly etched their names in the Hip-Hop history books.

But some fans are wondering why Sammy B hasn’t been on their current tour. The chatter grew so loud that Mike G and Afrika Baby Bam decided to address it in a rare Instagram post.

“The Jungle Brothers, prioritize the privacy and security of our personal information, and as such, we do not engage in posting personal & private details on social media platforms of our private lives,” the statement begins. “Our social media presence is dedicated to promoting our upcoming shows, sharing new music releases, and maintaining connections with our cherished fans worldwide. It has come to our attention that there have been discussions regarding recent developments, which we feel compelled to address. Presently, we are on tour, and during this period, we will be featuring guest DJs.

“We are delighted to announce that DJ Red Alert will be joining us whenever possible. We extend our sincere best wishes to DJ Sammy B, and he will always hold a special place as a valued member of the Jungle

Brothers family. We kindly request that our followers refrain from posting any form of negativity on our platforms. We strive to cultivate a positive and uplifting environment for all members of our community. Thank you for your understanding and continued support & remember to KEEP IT JUNGLE!!!!”

The Jungle Brothers released seven more albums following their debut, including 2020’s Keep It Jungle. They have a star-studded show booked at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 7, which includes performances by Jodeci, Faith Evans, The LOX, Naughty By Nature’s Treach, Sean Paul, M.O.P., KRS-One, Lisa Lisa, Rakim and many more. Find more information here and check out the post below.