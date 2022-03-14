Jurnee Smollett Breaks Her Silence On Jussie Smollett’s Sentencing

Lovecraft Country actress Jurnee Smollett is still publicly supporting her brother, Jussie Smollett. Cook County Judge James Linn sentenced Jussie to 150 days in jail and 30 months of felony probation.

A jury convicted Jussie Smollett on five of the six counts, including making false police reports in connection to an alleged fake hate crime attack in January 2019. The former Empire actor must also pay the city of Chicago over $120,000 in restitution and a fine of $25,000.

This weekend, Jurnee Smollett took to Instagram to share her thoughts on her brother’s sentencing. She posted a #FreeJussie meme and tagged the Coalition for Jussie Instagram account in the picture.

Jurnee’s IG caption reads:

Black Americans are incarcerated in state prisons at nearly five times the rate of White Americans. Jussie is innocent.

And…you don’t have to believe in his innocence to believe he should be free. #FreeJussie #StopLockingUpOurPeople @jurneesmollett Instagram

Previously, Jussie Smollett’s older brother, Jojo, chastised Cook County Judge James Lin for supposedly “shaming” the 39-year-old incarcerated entertainer. Fellow Empire alum Taraji P. Henson also publicly called for Jussie’s freedom on Instagram.



