Jurors To See Videos Of R. Kelly Having Intercourse With A Kid

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The alleged victim in the videos is also expected to take the stand and testify against R. Kelly at his trial.

Jurors in R. Kelly’s Chicago trial will view videos of him allegedly having sex with a then-14-year-old girl.

R. Kelly is on trial for child pornography and obstruction of justice charges. Opening statements began on Wednesday (August 17).

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Julien said R. Kelly recorded multiple tapes of sexual acts involving children. Prosecutors plan to show jurors three videos featuring their star witness, who is identified as “Jane.”

“The videos are difficult to watch,” Julien told jurors. “But it’s important for you all to watch those videos to understand what happened.”

R. Kelly was acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008, but prosecutors accuse him of rigging the trial. “Jane,” who’s now in her 30s, didn’t testify in the 2008 trial but is expected to take the stand over a decade later.

“Jane is going to testify it’s her on the videos, that it’s Kelly having sex with her,” Julien said. “Kelly had sex with Jane hundreds of time, at Kelly’s home, in his recording studio, on his tour bus and in hotels. Kelly told her they would get in a lot of trouble if anyone found out he was having sex with Jane.”

Two of R. Kelly’s former employees, Derrel McDavid and Milton “June” Brown, are also on trial. Prosecutors say McDavid helped R. Kelly fix the 2008 trial. Brown is accused of receiving child pornography.