Jussie Smollett May Return To Jail After Hate Crime Hoax Conviction Upheld In Chicago

The former “Empire” actor could now be facing a 150-day jail sentence

Jussie Smollett’s appeal in connection to his hate crime attack hoax case just got even more complicated. On Friday (December 1, a three-judge panel in an Illinois appeals court voted two-to-one to uphold Smollett’s conviction.

Jussie Smollett conviction upheld by Illinois appeals court https://t.co/g7Hn4AYPi0 pic.twitter.com/t9jdvDdrkm — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) December 1, 2023

Based on the ruling, Smollett may have to return to Chicago jail to serve the remainder of his 150-day sentence. The only option the actor’s legal counsel has now is to appeal the recent ruling with the Illinois Supreme Court—who will decide whether or not they will hear the case.

In 2022, Smollett was convicted on five counts of felony disorderly conduct after allegedly hiring the Osundairo brothers to stage a hate crime against himself in 2019. He was acquitted on one count. Smollett was initially charged with 16 counts of disorderly conduct.

Smollett had previously spent six days in Cook County in 2022 before he was released while attempting to appeal for his sentence to be overturned.