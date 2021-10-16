Jussie Smollett Will Go To Trial In November For Fake ‘Hate Crime’ Case

Judge says that because the actor won’t admit he is wrong, he will see him in court.

Jussie Smollett will be going to trial on November 29 for his 2019 alleged “hate crime” case, which proved to be a stunt. He wanted the dismiss but the judge said “no.”

Smollett’s legal representation is still pushing back. His lawyer, Nenye Uche, says that her client should never be charged for this crime, arguing that the case was dismissed in March 2019 and he has already served a portion of his plea deal.

The Honorable James Linn says that he won’t dismiss the case because Smollett will not admit that he did anything wrong.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s 60th Anniversary Gala – Arrivals Featuring: Jussie Smollett Where: New York, New York, United States When: 28 Nov 2018 Credit: Derrick Salters/WENN.com

The evidence points to deception.

As reported by AllHipHop.com in January 2019, the Empire star told Chicago police that he was attacked by two people (presumed to be white) who had jumped him and beat him up. While they did this, they threw racial and homophobic slurs at him. According to his story, these people told him that he was in “MAGA Country,” a reference to the then-president Donald Trump and his followers (who often appear to be racist and bigoted).

Furthermore, there was another strange reference to bleach and a noose, which ultimately was traced back to him, and supports the claim that he faked the whole thing.

What put the nail in the coffin was the two men that stepped forward who said that they were paid by Smollett $3,500 to stage the incident. Brothers, Abimbola (Abel) and Olabinjo (Ola) Osundairo said that this was to be a PR stunt for one of his new projects. This caused Smollett to be charged for making false reports — which cost taxpayers beucoup money. The charges were later dropped because Smollett had connections in high places.

However, a month before the global pandemic shut down the world, Special Prosecutor Dan Webb announced that new charges alleging that he orchestrated the entire ordeal would be placed on the actor.

His trial starts after Thanksgiving on Monday, November 29.