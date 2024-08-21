Juvenile & Hot Boy Turk Accuse Airline Of Booting ‘Back That Azz Up’ Rapper From First Class

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Juvenile and Hot Boy Turk are applying pressure to American Airlines following an incident that occurred involving the “Back That Azz Up” rapper on his recent flight to Dallas.

On Wednesday (August 21), both Juvenile and Hot Boy Turk shared a video to their Instagram accounts revealing the footage of Juvie’s verbal disagreement while onboard the flight with his wife. The entire debacle unfolded after passengers were forced to switch aircraft and personnel attempted to inform Juvenile that he had been downgraded from his seats in first class to coach.

“Man, they trying to kick me off the plane, y’all,” Juvenile says in the video of the exchange. “They trying to kick me off from America first. They tried to take me out of the first class.”

As the spat continued, Juvenile attempted to warn the officials on the plane of his influence before things escalated.

“I’m a celebrity,” he said. “I’m telling you this is going to be repercussions. It’s going be repercussions to this because I’m going to get off the plane. I’m going to get off the plane. I’m not going to let y’all disrespect me like that. I’m not going to let y’all choose me out. All the people on the plane and disrespect me. So I’m going to get off the plane.”

A short time later, Juvie and his wife left the plane but not without leaving attendants and the pilot with a few words to marinate with on the Texas-bound flight.

“I fly Delta man,” he said. “I don’t fly this s##t anyway. All jets fly this trash ass s##t anyway. Get some TVs on these muthaf###as.”

Hot Boy Turk quickly emplored American Airlines to make the situation right in the post he shared on Instagram following the incident.

“@americanair we have a problem That ya’ll have to fix with my brother @juviethegreat He got a Show tonight in #backdatazzup25 #Dallas #BTAU25 #IFlyDelta #GetSomeTVs,” Turk wrote in the caption of his post.

Juvenile chimed in the comment section, “Don’t worry i will still be in ft worth tonight one monkey don’t stop the show.”

Juvenile isn’t the only prominent Black celeb to accuse American Airlines of spoiling his traveling plans. Last year, Olympic gold medalist Sha’Carri Richardson was kicked off of a flight and similarly documented her exit on social media and blasted the aviation company. Vic Mensa was also booted from a flight in 2016 following a heated exchange with a flight attendant.

Juvenile is currently in the midst of his Back That Azz Up 25th Anniversary Tour, which kicked off in July and runs through October when the finale descends upon New Orleans.

Check out the video from the incident above.