Juvenile Finally Releases “400 Degreez” Music Video To Celebrate 25th Anniversary

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Producer Mannie Fresh backs up Juve in the visuals.

Juvenile gifted his devoted fans brand-new content this week. The New Orleans-bred recording artist dropped an official music video for the title track of his magnum opus.

“On November 3, 1998 Juvenile released his 3rd studio album 400 Degreez. The album went on to be certified 4x platinum having sold over 4 million copies,” reads a statement at the beginning of the video.

The message continues, “This [groundbreaking] album remains Juvenile’s best-selling project of his solo career. This visual is a celebration of the 25th Anniversary of this monumental achievement.”

Fellow New Orleans native Mannie Fresh appears in the “400 Degreez” video. The Big Tymers member produced every song on the 400 Degreez album.

400 Degreez helped elevate Juvenile and the entire Cash Money Records label to national prominence. The LP also hosts the hit record “Ha” and the Hip-Hop classic “Back That Azz Up.”

The Recording Industry Association of America certified Juvenile’s 400 Degreez as 4x-platinum in December 2000. “Back That Azz Up” received a Gold plaque from the RIAA as well.

Juvenile went on to release several other albums, including 1999’s Tha G-Code and 2003’s Juve the Great. He also partnered with Lil Wayne, B.G. and Turk to release music as Cash Money’s Hot Boys.