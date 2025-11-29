Juvenile Says His Viral “Car Raps” Are Fueling a New Chapter in His Career

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Juvenile’s recent run of viral “car raps” — including a four-million-view clip — has sparked a fresh wave of attention as the New Orleans legend readies new music.

Juvenile is finding fresh momentum in one of the simplest places imaginable: the front seat of his car.

The New Orleans rap icon, known for classics like “Ha,” “Slow Motion” and other hits, says his recent habit of posting short freestyle-style clips while driving has unexpectedly created a new lane of fan engagement. Several of the videos have crossed two and three million views each — with one recent clip hitting four million.

“I’ve been posting these little flows riding in the car, and they’ve been going crazy,” Juvenile told AllHipHop during a recent conversation. “This one in particular hit four million. I’m getting ready to drop it. It’s called ‘Me B,’ featuring a girl named Genesis the Gawd. It’s crazy.”

The steady stream of “car raps” has introduced Juvenile to a new generation of listeners while reactivating longtime fans who first embraced him during Cash Money Records’ late-1990s run. The phenomenon also underscores the rapper’s enduring ability as a general of the culture.

Juvenile says the freewheeling style behind the clips isn’t a departure from his creative DNA. He compared the process to the “beautiful chaos” he and producer Mannie Fresh tapped into while crafting 400 Degreez, the platinum album that helped solidify the sound of Southern rap in the mainstream.

“Mannie kept changing the beat and I kept changing how I wanted it,” he said. “Chaos turns into something great. That’s how it’s always been.”

The rapper also reflected on the early skepticism he faced from listeners unfamiliar with New Orleans’ sound. His breakout track “Ha” confused some Northern audiences at first, but its originality, paired with massive radio support, pushed it into heavy rotation nationally.

“I knew it was something that would grow on people,” Juvenile said. “I was hoping they heard it so many times it would ruin them.”

Now, decades later, he’s watching a similar phenomenon unfold. His car-shot verses, delivered casually through the lens of a phone, have become appointment viewing on social media. And Juvenile, 49, has no plans to slow down.

“This Juvenile thing — I’m not stopping,” he said.