K Camp On Ice Spice Turning Down Freshman Cover: Everybody Doesn’t Need It

The “Comfortable” rhymer says the New Yorker is having a big run.

Ice Spice has been one of the most commercially successful recording artists in America over the last twelve months. The rising Bronx rapper already has three Top 10 hits in 2023.

By having a stellar rookie year, some rap fans expected to see Ice Spice as part of the 2023 XXL Freshman Class. According to reports, the “Munch (Feelin’ U)” performer turned down the magazine cover because of other commitments.

TMZ caught up with former Freshman Class member K Camp to get his thoughts on Ice Spice apparently choosing not to accept a spot on this year’s list. The “Comfortable” rhymer expressed an understanding of why Spice made that move.

“Right now, at this moment in her career, she’s definitely had a big run. She got a lot of s### going on,” K Camp said about Ice Spice. The Atlanta-bred musician added, “Everybody don’t need XXL, but shout out to XXL because it helped my career.”

K Camp appeared on the 2015 XXL Freshman Class cover. That issue also highlighted Fetty Wap, DeJ Loaf, Raury, Kidd Kidd, OG Maco, Shy Glizzy, Vince Staples, Tink, and GoldLink. The fan-voted 10th Spot went to Kidd Kidd.

Finesse2tymes, Lola Brooke, Rob49, Fridayy, GloRilla, 2Rare, SleazyWorld Go, Central Cee, Real Boston Richey, Luh Tyler, TiaCorine, and DC the Don make up the 2023 Freshman Class.

Ice Spice became the latest high-profile artist to not appear on an XXL Freshman cover. Chart-topping stars such as Drake, Nicki Minaj, Tyler, The Creator, A$AP Rocky, Young Thug, Post Malone, Cardi B, and Juice Wrld never appeared as Freshmen.

So far in 2023, Ice Spice scored three Top 10 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 – “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” with PinkPantheress (No. 3), “Princess Diana” with Nicki Minaj (No. 4), and “Karma” with Taylor Swift (No. 2).