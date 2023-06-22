Ice Spice Turned Down 2023 Freshman Class Cover

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Will the “Karma” performer follow in the footsteps of Nicki Minaj and Cardi B?

Over the last year, Ice Spice catapulted herself from viral sensation to Met Gala attendee. With three Top 10 songs in 2023, the Bronx native is an early contender for the year’s Best New Artist.

Ice Spice broke out last year with her “Munch (Feelin’ U)” track. By June of 2023, the songs “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” with PinkPantheress (No. 3), “Princess Diana” with Nicki Minaj (No. 4), and “Karma” with Taylor Swift (No. 2) made it into the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 10 region.

It may have come as a surprise for some Ice Spice fans when they learned she was not included in the 2023 XXL Freshman Class. According to TMZ, the 23-year-old Capitol recording artist passed on the chance to be part of the magazine’s annual cover.

The outlet reports that Ice Spice made the decision to miss being a Freshman. Apparently, the Like..? EP creator decline the spot because of her busy schedule which includes upcoming festival dates and guest feature appearances.

Ice Spice could join a list of prominent up-and-comers who missed out on the XXL Freshman issue but still went on to reach superstar status. Drake, Nicki Minaj, Tyler, The Creator, Post Malone, Cardi B, and others never made it onto the cover for various reasons.

While Ice Spice seemingly rejected the 2023 XXL Freshman Class opportunity, the magazine recognized several other rising rhymers. Finesse2tymes, Lola Brooke, Rob49, Fridayy, GloRilla, 2Rare, SleazyWorld Go, Central Cee, Real Boston Richey, Luh Tyler, TiaCorine, and DC The Don make up the 2023 class.