Ice Spice Scores First Top 10 Song With “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Hip Pop track is making waves around the world.

Isis “Ice Spice” Gaston is one of the hottest rappers on the planet at the moment, according to multiple Billboard charts. The “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” collaboration with PinkPantheress has become Ice Spice’s biggest hit to date.

Both Ice Spice and British singer PinkPantheress scored their first Top 10 entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week. “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” rose from No. 14 to No. 4 on the latest rankings of the most popular songs in America.

Additionally, Ice Spice and PinkPantheress made it into the Top 10 of the Billboard Global 200. “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2” jumped from No. 15 to No. 4 on the chart that ranks the top songs from over 200 territories worldwide.

The official “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2” music video amassed more than 25 million views since premiering on YouTube on February 3. PinkPantheress’s original version of the track peaked at No. 3 on the UK Singles chart.

In January, Ice Spice earned her first Billboard Hot 100 entry when “Gangsta Boo” featuring fellow Bronx-raised Hip Hop artist Lil Tjay debuted at No. 82. “Gangsta Boo” lives on the 6-track Like..? EP released in January 2023.

Ice Spice first gained notoriety when “Munch (Feelin’ U)” went viral in 2022. The 10K Projects/Capitol Records signee followed the success of that record by dropping the “Bikini Bottom” and “In Ha Mood” singles.

This year also started off with Ice Spice receiving co-signs from two major entertainment platforms. Vevo named the 23-year-old New Yorker as a DSCVR Artist To Watch. Plus, Spotify listed Spice as part of the streamer’s “Artist To Watch” class for 2023.