Spotify Names GloRilla, Babyface Ray, Ice Spice & More As 2023 “Most Necessary” Artists

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Find out which rappers Spotify believes will make an impact on the industry.

Streaming giant Spotify kicked off its annual “Artist To Watch” campaign this week. The company highlighted the next generation of Hip Hop stars, such as GloRilla, via the 101-track Most Necessary playlist.

GloRilla’s “Unh Unh” and “Tomorrow 2” with Cardi B made the list of Spotify’s Most Necessary songs for 2023. The Memphis-bred rhymer broke out in 2022 with “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).”

Detriot’s Babyface Ray worked with Big Sean and Hit-Boy on the 2021 single “It Ain’t My Fault.” His Lil Durk-assisted “Wonderful Wayne & Jackie Boy” single is part of the Most Necessary lineup.

Ice Spice dropped the viral hit “Munch (Feelin’ U)” last year. The Bronx representative let loose “Bikini Bottom” in October 2022 and “In Ha Mood” at the top of 2023. Spotify added both songs to the Most Necessary playlist.

British rapper Central Cee is another emerging act on the Hip Hop scene. “LET GO” by Central Cee dropped in December 2022 and presently holds the top position on Spotify’s Most Necessary.

Additionally, makeup artist-turned-rapper Saucy Santana earned a shoutout from Spotify. Saucy Santana’s “Bop Bop” from November earned the 2022 XXL Freshman Class member a Most Necessary spot for 2023.

Other names in the Most Necessary collection include Finesse2tymes, SleazyWorld Go, Destroy Lonely, 2Rare, and Real Boston Richey. Most Necessary is connected to Spotify’s flagship Hip Hop playlist, RapCaviar.