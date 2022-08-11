MTV Names Saucy Santana As Global PUSH Artist For August 2022

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The makeup/recording artist explains why he is a Material Girl.

Saucy Santana is having a breakout year as an entertainer. After rising to fame as a friend of the City Girls rap duo, Santana established his own rap career.

A major entertainment brand recognized Saucy Santana as a growing force in the music industry. MTV named the Love & Hip Hop: Miami alum the Global PUSH Artist for the month of August.

“It’s so easy to wake up every day and be yourself, that’s you, that’s the only person you know how to be, and that’s how I’ve gotten this far being Santana the only way I know how,” Santana told MTV.

Over the last three years, Saucy Santana released singles such as “Walk Em Like a Dog” and “Material Girl.” The YouTube vlogger also linked with the Queen of Pop Madonna for “Material Gworllllllll!”

“It became a trend to basically do something regular but call yourself a material girl, it was like using my Starbucks gift card for a frappuccino, I’m a material girl,” stated Santana.

Atlanta rhymer Latto also partnered with Saucy Santana for the “Booty” collaboration which came out in June. The official “Booty” music video has amassed more than 5 million views on YouTube so far.

Saucy Santana joins a list of MTV PUSH Artists that includes Latto, Shenseea, and Muni Long. This year also saw XXL magazine select the Keep It Playa project creator for the publication’s coveted 2022 Freshman Class.