MTV Names Shenseea As Global Push Artist For March 2022

“I still try to infuse a bit of my Patois in my music.”

Jamaican musician Shenseea is on the verge of having a breakout year in the United States. DSPs, publications, and pundits continue to shine a light on the rising Dancehall recording artist.

For example, MTV’s Music & Talent US & International teams named Shenseea as the Global Push Artist for the month of March. That special recognition coincides with the release of her debut studio album, Alpha, on March 11.

Alpha will host the singles “Blessed” with Tyga, “Lick” with Megan Thee Stallion, and “R U That” with 21 Savage. The project also features Offset, Beenie Man, and Sean Paul.

“When I go to make a song, or try to catch a vibe on a beat… being from Jamaica I have a vision and I will not lose myself to get that vision,” Shenseea told MTV.

The Mandeville-born, Kingston-bred performer added, “I still try to infuse a bit of my Patois in my music, and it’s what makes me unique and it’s what makes my sound.” Shenseea joined Atlanta rapper, Big Latto, as an MTV Global Push Artist.

“I want my fans to feel bold when they listen to ‘Lick,’ you know? Don’t shy away. If that’s what you want, let him know. If you’re not ready to let him know, just play my song, I’ll do it for you,” Shenseea stated.

Previously, Apple Music selected Shenseea as the streaming service’s “Up Next” artist. The Interscope Records signee is prepared to perform on ABC’s late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight (March 3).