MTV Names Muni Long As Global PUSH Artist For June 2022

“I want to be a catalyst for little Brown girls.”

Singer-songwriter Muni Long is MTV’s latest Global PUSH Artist. The R&B vocalist took part in an exclusive interview for the New York City-based brand.

“As a songwriter, you’re there to serve. You’re helping someone else bring your vision to life. That’s a tough pill to swallow,” stated Muni Long.

The 33-year-old Def Jam recording artist previously wrote records for stars such as Ariana Grande, Rihanna, and Mary J. Blige. Long released her own Public Displays of Affection EP in November 2021.

“I want to be a catalyst for little Brown girls. You can be whatever you want,” said Muni Long about how her success will hopefully inspire the next generation.

The Public Displays of Affection track “Hrs and Hrs” became a Top 20 hit on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart. The single amassed more than 90 million streams on Spotify and its official music video collected over 49 million views on YouTube.

Muni Long’s Supergiant Records partnered with Def Jam Recordings. The iconic label’s Chairman/CEO, Tunji Balogun, played a role in the Supergiant/Def Jam deal being finalized.

“It has been a lifelong goal of mine to be able to bring my gifts to the world. This alignment with Tunji and Def Jam for a global takeover is a literal dream come true,” said Muni Long.

The Vero Beach, Florida representative added, “Supergiant Records started as an idea between myself and my husband Raysean in 2019 and over the course of the next two years we would invest, hire, strategize, and create.”

Muni Long joins other MTV Global PUSH artists like Atlanta rapper Latto and Jamaican Dancehall singer Shenseea. Long performed “Baby Boo” and “Hrs & Hrs” as part of her PUSH presentation with MTV.