Central Cee Scores Biggest Ever U.K Chart Entry With His Ode To Doja Cat 

Central Cee debuted the “Doja” single last week (Jul. 21) after a snippet went viral on TikTok amassing millions of views.

Central Cee has just scored his highest-charting single ever in the U.K., debuting at No. 2 with the viral smash hit “Doja.”

The track marks Cench’s fourth UK Top 10 single, following ”Commitment Issues” (No. 9), “Obsessed With You” (No. 4), and “Overseas” with D-Block Europe (No. 6). It’s also his first release since topping the U.K. album chart with his debut mixtape 23, released earlier this year.

The Shepherd’s Bush, West London rapper had already racked up millions of views on TikTok before “Doja” dropped last week ( Jul. 21) and has since amassed over 16 million YouTube views in the ten days since release.

Meanwhile, Central Cee is out in LA and recently shared a series of snaps from his trip. Though he was busy shooting his shot at Doja Cat last week, the jet-setting rapper is putting in that work while overseas.

One of the photos he shared teased an upcoming LA Leakers freestyle. Co-host Justin Credible confirmed the appearance by taking to the comments section of the post to shout him out. “FAM,” he wrote, “Thank you for Pullin up!”

Furthermore, it appears a huge transatlantic drill collab could be in the works according to another series of photos. Central Cee and Chicago drill star Polo G were pictured together while in the studio with huge grins plastered on their faces.

Although it is unclear if they’re working on music together, if they were to link on a drill song, it would certainly raise Londoner’s profile Stateside where he is already making a name for himself.

Central Cee became the first U.K. artist to feature on Lyrical Lemonade after his Cole Bennett-directed “Doja” video debuted on the popular platform. Check out the visuals below.