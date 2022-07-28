U.K. Drill Artist Central Cee Trolls Radio Station With “Clean Version” Of Viral Hit ‘Doja” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Central Cee has another viral hit on his hands with his latest single, “Doja.” However, the song is not very radio-friendly.

Central Cee saw his latest single, “Doja,” go viral after generating millions of plays from a snippet on TikTok before the song was even released.

Earlier this week, U.K. radio station Capital XTRA reached out to the artist for a radio edit, as the song is laden with cuss words and potentially offensive lyrics.

The host announced Central Cee had returned a clean version, however, it wasn’t exactly what he was expecting.

“You know when you ask Central Cee for a radio version and he sends you something like this,” Yasser explains before playing the song.

“I need a clean version for radio. I ain’t got s### to say, they want me to change my lyrics but they won’t hit the same,” the West Londoner raps. “This guys trolling us innit,” the host remarks before adding, “we’re still gonna play it.” Check out the clip below.

The video for Doja Cat has amassed over 11 million views on YouTube since it was released six days ago (Jul. 21). The video, directed by Lyrical Lemonade’s Cole Bennett, marks the first time the popular channel has featured a U.K. artist. Check it out below.

Central Cee – Doja

Meanwhile on Monday, Central Cee teased a second verse for the 1-minute, 45-second track via Instagram Live.

“Verse 2. Leme leave this here for now ?” he teased, sharing a clip from the live stream.

Central Cee has been stateside in California this week filming with Bay Area ukulele player and platinum producer Einer Bankz. The musician often goes viral with his videos playing the ukulele to accompany famous rappers.

While there, Cench hopes to link with Doja Cat, taking to his IG stories to let her know he’s in town.