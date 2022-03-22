Central Cee Surprises Fans With “Ungrateful” Video

Central Cee continues to deliver for his fans, dropping the video for drill cut “Ungrateful” from his U.K. number-one selling album 23.

The West London rapper teased fans on Monday (Mar. 21), revealing he was “in the mood to drop something.” A few hours later, he delivered on his promise, dropping the video for “Ungrateful,” which racked up over half a million views on YouTube in the first 12 hours of release.

Central Cee goes introspective on the drill cut, getting some things off his chest while burning sage and playing ball in the video. Check out the visuals below.

Central Cee “Ungrateful”

The follow-up to 2021’s Wild West, 23 is achieving both chart success and critical acclaim. Central Cee surpassed the accomplishments of Wild West which peaked at No. 2 in the U.K. charts, this time debuting at the top spot, achieving his first ever U.K. No. 1 album. He also has a string of other gold and platinum plaques to his name and delivered GRM’s highest-charting Daily Duppy freestyle.

However, during an interview last month, Central Cee revealed the accolades mean less to him than feeding his family and delivering music that fans can appreciate.

“All that stuff, that information, is invalid,” he said, referring to his streaming numbers. “It’s good for maybe Bello to know, or my distribution team to know. I know it, obviously, I’m well aware of it, but it’s nothing to keep on my shoulders. Like, I don’t walk around with it on my head. I don’t remind myself when I wake up in the morning that I’m the biggest UK rapper or nottin’. I don’t care.”

Central Cee continued, noting that his job satisfaction has little to do with numbers. “Being able to f###### feed my family and that,” really makes him feel good. “I like it when fans pay attention to detail in my videos, or really listen to what I’m saying,” he added. “That’s the stuff that would touch me.”