Central Cee Drops Highly Anticipated Mixtape “23” Plus New Video & Trapstar Collab

Central Cee is not playing! The West London rapper dropped a trio of releases for the rollout of his new mixtape, “23.”

Central Cee is making huge waves in the U.K rap scene, scoring a gold album for his first mixtape, Wild West, and spending 97 weeks in the U.K singles charts – 18 weeks in the Top 10 alone.

The West London rapper also scored six hit singles last year, eight if you count his collaborations with D-Block Europe and Ed Sheeran. A feat he could repeat after releasing his new project.

Cench debuted his new mixtape, 23, on Thursday night and dropped the video for “Khabib,” the project’s lead single.

The video sees Central Cee and his crew take over Chelsea Football Club’s Stamford Bridge Stadium. They also perform wheelies roaring around on motorcycles and spin donuts in a deserted parking lot. Watch the visuals below.

Central Cee’s set himself apart on his 2021 debut, Wild West which included no features. However, 23’s “Eurovision” is collab-heavy with verses from Rondodasosa, Baby Gang, A2Anti, Morad, Benny Jr, Ashe, and Freeze Corleone. “Lil Bro” also houses a feature from Lil Bro.

Meanwhile, on Thursday night, the rapper passed by Amazon Music’s +44 podcast for a live interview ahead of the tape’s release. He previewed a few of the new songs on Central Cee & Friends, during the sixty-minute countdown to the project’s release.

He discussed the international drill collaboration “Eurovision,” which features two artists from each of 3 European countries, France, Spain, and Italy, plus “2 man from the ends – me and A2anti.” He believes his close relationship and collaboration with European rappers set the current trend for U.K rappers to work with their E.U counterparts.

And if all that wasn’t enough, he also released his latest collection for clothing brand Trapstar London.