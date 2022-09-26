Cardi B Extends Her Apple Music Record For Most No. 1s With GloRilla’s “Tomorrow 2”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Macaroni Toni-produced collab has taken over YouTube as well.

Large sections of the internet went crazy this weekend over a new collaboration by two female rappers. Memphis-bred spitter GloRilla recruited Cardi B for a remix of her “Tomorrow” single.

GloRilla and Cardi B’s “Tomorrow 2” hit DSPs on Friday, September 23. In less than two days, the song already topped a significant streaming chart in the United States.

“Tomorrow 2” made its way to #1 on Apple Music’s Top 100: USA. According to Chart Data, that feat gives Cardi B her 11th leader on the AM chart, extending the Grammy winner’s record for most Number Ones for a female artist.

“THANK YOU EVERYBODY… most important BARDIGANG 👠,” tweeted Cardi B after finding out her track with GloRilla topped the Apple Music rankings. She later wrote, “Sooo proud of BG🥲……When I get my LS check I’m going to do someee very special for yall ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

In addition, GloRilla celebrated the major accomplishment in her budding career. The member of Yo Gotti’s CMG roster posted, “WE NUMBER #1 COUSINNNNN 😂😝😝😝😝😝@iamcardib… IN LESS THAN 48 HOURS THANK Y’ALL SO MUCH ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Cardi B Continues To Add Impressive Accolades To Her Growing Legacy

“Tomorrow 2” has been the #1 trending music video on YouTube since its release. The Diesel Filmz-directed, Jay Kastle-edited visuals amassed more than 6 million views since arriving on the platform three days ago.

GloRilla scored her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with the summer anthem “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).” It peaked at #42 on last week’s Hot 100. “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” also made it to #1 on Billboard‘s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart. Hitkidd is a co-lead on the song.

Cardi B currently has five Number Ones on the Hot 100, which is also an all-time record for female rappers. Plus, her 2018 debut studio LP, Invasion of Privacy, is the longest-charting female rap album on the Billboard 200.

Plus, Invasion of Privacy became the first album in history to have all its songs certified Platinum or higher by the Recording Industry Association of America. Cardi is also the only female rapper to have three songs reach Diamond certification.

Sooo proud of BG🥲……When I get my LS check I’m going to do someee very special for yall ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 26, 2022