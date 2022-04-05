Cardi B’s ‘Invasion Of Privacy’ Becomes First Female Rap Album To Chart For 4 Years

Belcalis Almánzar Cephus continues to rack up impressive accolades. The 29-year-old Hip Hop entertainer, better known as Cardi B, just added another major milestone to her list of accomplishments thanks to Invasion of Privacy.

Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy album placed at #167 on the latest Billboard 200. That means the Bronx native’s debut studio LP has now spent four full years (208 weeks) on the chart.

IOP is the first album by a female rapper to remain on the Billboard 200 for that amount of time. It originally dropped back in April 2018, debuting at #1 on the Billboard 200 with 255,000 first-week units.

Last month, Cardi B also made history when Invasion of Privacy became the first album to have all its tracks certified Platinum. IOP is also the first album by a female rapper to have two Hot 100 #1 singles and two Diamond-certified singles.

Invasion of Privacy Made History Multiple Times

“Bodak Yellow” reached Diamond status in March 2021. “I Like It” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin crossed the 10 million unit mark in December of that same year. Cardi also collected a Diamond Award for her contribution to Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You.”

Both “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It” have music videos in the 1 Billion View Club on YouTube. Invasion of Privacy also broke the record for the most-streamed female rap album in Spotify history.

In addition, IOP holds the honor of being the first album by a solo female rapper to win the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album. Plus, the Recording Industry Association of America certified Invasion of Privacy as 3x-Platinum in April 2019.

The Invasion of Privacy singles “Be Careful” and “Bartier Cardi” featuring 21 Savage are presently triple Platinum as well. Cardi B’s only official album also includes contributions by Migos, Chance The Rapper, Kehlani, YG, and SZA.