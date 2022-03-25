Cardi B Makes History: “Invasion of Privacy” Becomes 1st Album With All Platinum-Certified Songs

Cardi B continues to rack up the accolades in her music career, making history once again with her debut album “Invasion of Privacy.”

Congratulations Cardi B!

The former dancer turned reality television star turned superstar rapper marked Women’s History Month by making her own history as her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, became the first-ever album to have all its songs certified Platinum or higher by the RIAA.

Cardi B retweeted Chart Data’s report celebrating the remarkable achievement. “AMAZING ….can’t wait for my second album♥️” she penned. She then went on to thank all her fans for their love and support.

AMAZING ….can’t wait for my second album♥️ Thanks for all the love & support https://t.co/TsRsIRwYOm — Cardi B (@iamcardib) March 24, 2022

“IOP” has sold over 3 million units and was certified 3x Multi-Platinum back in 2019. The Bronx-bred rapper’s debut studio album set the tone for its eventual success on its debut, topping the Billboard chart. “IOP” then became the first female rap album to win the Best Rap Album award at the Grammys. It was also the most streamed female rap album in Spotify history.

Cardi B continued to rack up the historic accolades with “ IOP” as “Bodak Yellow,” the lead single, became the first female rap song to be certified Diamond (10 million units).

While achieving major success with her first album, Cardi B continues to evolve as an artist, exploring her versatility on the remix of Summer Walker’s “Nove Love,” alongside SZA.

New Cardi B Music

Cardi revealed she was both “excited and nervous,” announcing the song. “I have never sounded the way I do on this record,” she shared. “But I love it.”

Omggg @iamcardib you sound so good. I really hope we get more singing on CB2 pic.twitter.com/EhTbn2w9jp — 𓆗Rღmeღ𓆗❤️‍🔥 (@Dopeboyfleek) March 25, 2022

Cardi also shared a snippet on Thursday, thanking her choreographer for getting her out of her comfort zone in the sultry visuals. Watch the video below.

I hope y’all love the “no love” Extended video as much as I do. Thank you @itsSeanBankhead for getting me out my comfort zone and @iamcardib & @sza for making this song so special. And shout out to all the signs…we love y’all 🔥💨💦🌎 https://t.co/P3uZELsyCR pic.twitter.com/Gdr3XAnVy9 — SUMMER WALKER (@IAMSUMMERWALKER) March 25, 2022

Summer Walker, SZA, & Cardi B – No Love (Extended Version)