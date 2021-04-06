Cardi B’s ‘Invasion of Privacy’ Becomes First Female Rap Album To Spend Three Years On Billboard 200 Chart

(AllHipHop News)
Three years ago today (April 6), Cardi B let loose her highly-anticipated, major-label debut studio LP. Invasion of Privacy would go on to become one of the most celebrated Hip Hop albums of the last decade.
The Bronx-bred entertainer’s opus just surpassed another major milestone. This week’s Billboard 200 chart sees Invasion of Privacy at #97 which makes it the first album by a female rap artist to remain on the chart for at least three years.
— chart data (@chartdata) April 5, 2021
Cardi’s Invasion of Privacy has set numerous records since its release in 2018. It became the first female rap album to win the Best Rap Album award at the Grammys, and it became the most streamed female rap album in Spotify history.
In addition, the project was also the first album by a female artist of any genre to have all its songs earn Gold, Platinum, or Multi-Platinum status. “Bodak Yellow” – IOP‘s lead single – was the first female rap song to be certified Diamond (10 million units).
Invasion of Privacy opened at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 255,000 first-week units. Besides the former Hot 100 #1 track “Bodak Yellow,” the album hosts “I Like It” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin which also climbed to the top of the Hot 100 chart, making Cardi B the first female rapper to have two Number Ones.