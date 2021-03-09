Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” Becomes First Female Rap Song To Earn RIAA Diamond Award

(AllHipHop News)
In December, Cardi B achieved a major milestone when she became the first female rapper to have two songs cross the 9x-Platinum mark. This week, the Hip Hop superstar set another all-time record for the genre.
The Recording Industry Association of America has certified “Bodak Yellow” as Diamond, meaning Cardi’s first mainstream hit has sold over 10 million units in the United States. She is the first female rapper to earn a Diamond single plaque.
Apparently, Atlantic Records told Cardi about her new Diamond award sometime last night. The 28-year-old entertainer posted a video on Twitter around 1 am ET where she teased a surprise for today (March 9) and thanked her fans for their support.
However, the Bardi Gang did not need to wait until this morning to figure out the good news. After realizing many of her followers were already aware of the achievement, Cardi returned to the platform three minutes later in shock that her fanbase was celebrating before the official announcement.
“WTFFF!!! How the hellllllll yall already [know]??? I can’t [weary face emojis]. I’ll be back later. DEUM YA BE KNOWING EERRTHANG!” posted the Bronx native. A few hours later, she added, “I need a moment guys… I’ll talk to you guys tomorrow and I’ll be reposting. I’m too emotional to see all these beautiful tweets.”
“Bodak Yellow” was Cardi’s major-label debut single as well as the lead single off the 2018 album Invasion of Privacy. The J. White Did It-produced track went on to spend three weeks atop Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart and picked up two Grammy nominations at the 60th annual ceremony.
Additionally, Cardi’s “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion was certified 5x-Platinum. The controversial collaboration moved 5 million units in just seven months. Cardi B has sold more than 41 million certified single units in the U.S. since her breakout year of 2017. That total is the most for any female rapper in history.
Cardi B also holds the female rap records for most total weeks at #1 on the Hot 100 (15), most #1 Hot 100 singles (4), longest-charting album (152 weeks), first solo Grammy win for Best Rap Album, most-streamed album on Spotify, and more. Plus, every song on Invasion of Privacy has earned Gold or Platinum certification making Cardi the first female artist of any genre to reach that extraordinary landmark.
