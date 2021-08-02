Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” Music Video Passes 1 Billion Views On YouTube

#BodakYellow1Billion is currently a trending topic on Twitter. Cardi B’s Bardi Gang fan base is celebrating the rapper’s breakout single crossing a major YouTube milestone.

As of this morning, the Picture Perfect-directed visuals for “Bodak Yellow” crossed the 1 billion views mark on YouTube. Cardi B’s return on investment was apparently extremely high because she claimed to have only spent $15,000 on the production.

The 28-year-old Atlantic recording artist is the first female rapper to have two music videos on her YouTube channel with over 1 billion views. “Bodak Yellow” joined “I Like It” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin (1,378,042,302 views).

The Bronx-raised entertainer made music history on several occasions thanks to “Bodak Yellow.” The Invasion of Privacy lead single was the first song by a solo female rapper to hit #1 on the Hot 100 chart in the 21st century.

“Bodak Yellow” topped the Hot 100 for three weeks in 2017. It was the first of Cardi B’s five career Number Ones (“Bodak Yellow,” “Girls Like You,” “I Like It,” “WAP,” and “Up”) which is the most all-time chart-toppers for a female rapper.

In addition, “Bodak Yellow” was the first female rap song to be certified Diamond (10 million units) by the Recording Industry Association of America. Cardi B earned two Grammy nominations for the J. White Did It-produced track as well.

While “Bodak Yellow” gets added to the Billion View Club alongside other rap videos such as Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again” featuring Charlie Puth (5.2 B), Drake’s “God’s Plan” (1.3 B), and Eminem’s “Rap God” (1.2 B),” Cardi B is also on the list of the Top 30 most-viewed YouTube music videos of all time as a guest on Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You” (3 B).

“Baby Shark Dance” by Pinkfong Kids’ Songs & Stories is the most-viewed music video on YouTube with over 9 billion views. Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” featuring Daddy Yankee (7.4 B), LooLoo Kids’ “Johny Johny Yes Papa” (5.5 B), Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” (5.4 B), and Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again” make up the Top 5.