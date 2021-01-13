Cardi B Reveals She Only Spent $15,000 On “Bodak Yellow” Music Video

(AllHipHop News)
“Bodak Yellow” is one of the most commercially successful rap singles of all time. Cardi B’s breakout record is already certified 9x-Platinum by the RIAA and its music video has collected over 950 million views on YouTube.
The former Billboard Hot 100 #1 song helped turn Cardi into a household name around the world. It launched her music career which now includes three more Number Ones, a historic Grammy win, and a record-setting Invasion of Privacy album.
Cardi’s rise to stardom apparently began on a shoestring budget. The Bronx native informed her Twitter followers that the Picture Perfect-directed “Bodak Yellow” visuals were shot for under $20,000.
“Fun fact: ‘Bodak Yellow’ music video cost me 15 thousand dollars. I was in Dubai and I said… I gotta fly Picture (videographer) out here… BOOM BOOM BANG! Ya know the rest,” posted Cardi B on Wednesday morning.
The Atlantic recording artist went on to share the costs of other videos in her catalog. According to Cardi B, the “Money” MV cost $400K, the “Please Me” MV cost $900K, and the “WAP” MV cost $1 million.
The “Be Careful” video budget was said to be around $200,000. She supposedly spent $150,000 on the “Bartier Cardi” music video featuring Atlanta’s 21 Savage.
Cardi B then explained that she does not remember the expenses for the #1 hit “I Like It” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin because she was carrying a child at the time and the experience with the paparazzi was not enjoyable. She also recalled filming her “Lick” video with her now-husband Offset.
“I think like 15K,” responded Cardi when asked about the “Lick” budget. “Offset had a 40K wardrobe fee for videos so I had to pay it out my pocket cause I didn’t wanna look like a small artist with a tiny a## music video budget… I told him like a year later.”
She added, “Ugh it was very [expressionless face emoji]. We shot the video at a casino in a Holiday Inn in Jersey and I was embarrassed cause it [looked] so low budget and Set was about to pull up and I barely knew him so I was so shy and when he kissed me on camera my heart [sank] [smiling face with heart-shaped eyes emoji]. Every1 was like [dizzy face emojis][face with open mouth emojis].”
