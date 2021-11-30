Cardi B Becomes First Female Rapper With Two Diamond Singles

Belcalis “Cardi B” Almánzar just added another major accomplishment to her career résumé. The Invasion of Privacy album creator is now the first female rapper two earn two Diamond-certified singles.

The Recording Industry of America announced Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You” featuring Cardi B passed the 10-million-units-sold mark. Cardi previously scored a Diamond plaque for “Bodak Yellow.”

“Wow, I got two Diamond records! Thank you sooo much @maroon5 for including me on this song and this is the song I cater to my daughter every time I perform it. I’m forever grateful 🥲,” tweeted Cardi B on Monday night.

Wow I got two Diamond records! Thank you sooo much @maroon5 for including me on this song and this is the song I cater to my daughter every time I perform it.I’m forever grateful 🥲 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 30, 2021

“Girls Like You” topped Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart for seven weeks in 2018. The Red Pill Blues track’s music video has more than 2.1 billion views on YouTube.

Back in March, Cardi B made history when she became the first female rapper to have a track go Diamond. “Bodak Yellow” spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100, and the music video amassed over 1 billion YouTube plays.

Cardi B is expected to collect two more Diamond Awards in the near future. The Bronx-raised rap star’s “I Like It” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin is certified 9x-Platinum. “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion currently sits at 6x-Platinum.