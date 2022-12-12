Vevo Names Ice Spice & More As DSCVR Artists To Watch For 2023

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

GloRilla, Armani White, K-Trap, and other acts also made the list.

Ice Spice became a breakout viral sensation in 2022 thanks to the release of her “Munch (Feelin’ U)” single. The Vevo video hosting service expects the Bronx rapper to have an even bigger year in 2023.

Now in its ninth year, Vevo’s DSCVR Artists To Watch has presented the class of 2023. Ice Spice is one of the latest acts to receive recognition from the annual series.

“Being chosen as one of Vevo’s 2023 DSCVR Artists to Watch honestly means everything to me,” says Ice Spice. “I feel like my career is just getting started so to be recognized by something as big as Vevo is crazy. So thankful for the platform to share my music with a new audience.”

Ice Spice Joins A DSCVR ATW Alumni List That Includes Billie Eilish & Pop Smoke

Vevo features DSCVR selections in the platform’s music video programming. Ice Spice will appear on playlists and editorial features across Vevo’s network which includes YouTube, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, and Apple TV. Previously, Vevo’s DSCVR ATW co-signed then-up-and-comers such as Billie Eilish, Pop Smoke, Sam Smith, and Jorja Smith.

“It’s been difficult to miss Ice Spice’s name on blogs and social media the last few months, but her inclusion on this list is a direct result of the power of her music,” says Jordan Glickson, Vice President, Music & Talent for Vevo.

Jordan Glickson continues, “Everyone knows her viral hit, but that’s just the beginning. Over the next few months, as she releases more music, we expect the whole world to know not just her name, but her songs as well.”

Vevo’s DSCVR Artists To Watch Selections For 2023

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” Hitmaker GloRilla Also Made The 2023 DSCVR ATW Class

The rest of the DSCVR Artists To Watch 2023 class includes Amelia Moore, Armani White, Ayra Starr, Carol Biazin, Ethel Cain, FLO, flowerovlove, GloRilla, K-Trap, Lauren Spencer Smith, Nonso Amadi, Oxlade, Pajel, Piri & Tommy, Ptazeta, Ramón Vega, Tananai, thuy, and Wesley Joseph.

“We are so proud to announce our annual taste-making program, DSCVR Artists to Watch. This series is the brainchild of our in-house team of music lovers who are always so driven to have the opportunity to shine a spotlight on the best up-and-coming acts,” says JP Evangelista, SVP of Content, Programming & Marketing, Vevo.

JP Evangelista adds, “Through our marketing and promotional efforts, large distribution network, and stellar production team, Vevo is able to support artists of all genres and at all stages of their careers. Through close collaboration with both artists and their teams, we work to make sure that every part of this campaign serves them.”