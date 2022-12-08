Pandora Names GloRilla, LaRussell & Coco Jones Artists To Watch In 2023

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The up-and-coming stars receive a co-sign from the internet radio company.

Pandora revealed the music streaming service’s 2023 The Pandora Ten. The list of emerging music acts includes rappers GloRilla and LaRussell as well as R&B singer/actress Coco Jones.

Memphis native GloRilla became a breakout Hip Hop star this year thanks to the viral hit “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” with Hitkidd. She followed that song’s momentum by releasing “Tomorrow 2” featuring Cardi B.

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” peaked at #42 on the Billboard 200 chart and earned a Grammy nomination for “Best Rap Performance.” In addition, “Tomorrow 2” debuted at #9. Billboard named the collaboration the 12th best song of 2022.

LaRussell dropped multiple projects over the last twelve months. For What It’s Worth, Justin Credible Presents: LaRussell, Days Like This, Champagne Gummies, 96′ Bulls, I Hate When Life’s Going Great, and 8 Hours in Brooklyn landed on DSPs this year.

The Bay Area rhymer also made headlines in October for offering a “pay what you want” deal at Momo’s Cafe in Vallejo, California. Momo’s Café owner Manny Melendrez is said to be a long-time fan of the Good Compenny collective member. LaRussell also helped renovate the restaurant.

Many television viewers discovered Coco Jones through her portrayal of Hilary Banks in the reimagined version of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air titled Bel-Air. The drama series set streaming records for the Peacock service.

Additionally, Coco Jones established herself as a vocalist on the rise. The Def Jam recording artist let loose What I Didn’t Tell You via the label last month. Her self-titled, self-released debut EP came out in 2010. The star of Disney Channel’s Let It Shine also recorded numerous songs for the movie’s 2012 soundtrack.

The rest of The Pandora Ten for 2023 includes Álvaro Díaz, Ayra Starr, Fred again.., Jackson Dean, Jessie Murph, Kim Petras, and The Moss. The selections represent the Latin, Afropop, Dance, Country, Alternative, and Hip Hop genres.

“With so many new artists coming on the scene in every genre, it’s never been a better time to be a music fan,” said Steve Blatter, Senior Vice President/General Manager, Music Programming for SiriusXM Pandora.

Blatter continued, “We take a look at what our listeners are responding to and combine it with insights from our human curation team to come up with the artists that we think are going to make an impact the following year. Congratulations to everyone who made The Pandora Ten!”