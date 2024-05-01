Alicia Keys Celebrates “Hell’s Kitchen” Musical Earning 13 Tony Award Nominations

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Alicia Keys’s Hell’s Kitchen heads into the 77th Annual Tony Awards with 13 nominations. The semi-biographical musical tied Stereophonic for the most noms in 2024.

Hell’s Kitchen made it into the Best Musical category. Three performers from the show also earned acting nods. Additionally, Michael Greif scored a Best Direction of a Musical nomination.

Alicia Keys took to the X social media platform to celebrate the Tony Awards recognition. On Tuesday (April 30), the R&B legend tweeted, “13 TONY Nominations is worthy of popping a bottle at 7 am.”

13 TONY Nominations is worthy of popping a bottle at 7am 🤯🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/OKS1AtKPEC — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) May 1, 2024

Swizz Beatz, the husband of Alicia Keys, also filmed the 16-time Grammy Award winner’s reaction to the news of Hell’s Kitchen receiving 13 Tony noinations.

In addition, the couple’s two children also took part in the celebration. 13-year-old Egypt and 9-year-old Genesis predict their mother will walk away from Tony Award night as a big winner.

Swizz Beatz also posted on Instagram, “13 MF Tony nominations. This is a nomination for each [year] I witnessed you work on your magical musical Hells Kitchen. Congrats. We’re so proud of you let’s go Broadway will never be the same again @aliciakeys @hellskitchenbway !!! Congrats to the entire team this is Big!!!!!!!!!! T. O.N.Y.”