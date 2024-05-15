Cardi B Lashes Out At Fans As She Cancels Next Album In Tweet-And-Delete Spree

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Considering Cardi B deleted the tweets, maybe she’s had a change of heart. As of now, her fans may be out of luck if they were holding out for new music this year.

Despite celebrating four of her songs, such as “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, breaking into Spotify’s billion streams club, Cardi B could be considering taking a step back from music. She expressed her sentiments in several since-deleted tweets from recent interactions with fans on Twitter (X). In one of the exchanges, Cardi revealed an update on her upcoming album in a response to a fan who appeared to deduce her interactions with fans to perpetually producing negative results.

“Exactly and I tell myself this all the time… and I hate that I fall back and start interacting again and it bites me in the ass,” Cardi wrote. “Anyway, no album this year I don’t care. I’m relaxing this year. Dropping these features that I already committed to and then traveling and enjoying my summer.”

In another tweet, Cardi B proceeded to describe the behavior of her fans as sabotage in reply to a user, who assumed she was pregnant and hormonal.

“Ain’t no hormones at all the b###h ain’t pregnant y’all just ruined everything for me,” she wrote. “WORST FANBASE EVER ..I remember crying to Ken cause I felt like I did something wrong when I dropped enough because y’all was complaining that it wasn’t on top hits today making me feel like I always drop the ball just saw the song can go top 10 without it y’all just love to complain.”

In March, following the release of her single “Enough” Cardi B took part in a live Q&A session on Threads, during which the official @threads account asked the Bronx-raised rapper to describe her upcoming album in one word.

“Different. I think it’s different. I think there’s going to be some songs that are like not expected to come from me,” Cardi responded on the Meta-owned social media platform.

Let’s hope we still get the chance to hear how different the project sounds this year!

Check out the tweets above.