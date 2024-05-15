The Riddler’s Chaos: Is Drake’s Super Troll A Big Ol’ Fake?

“The Riddler” may have been found and his Drake tales are quickly unraveling on the internet. Could Drizzy be a victim of a nasty extortion plot?



I can’t lie. I am tired of all the fanfare surrounding Drake, Kendrick Lamar and the Riddler. I’m here to clear the air a bit about this gentleman who has caused much calamity and chaos in the last few days. However, to be completely transparent and fair, it seems like this person might be a fraud. He might violate laws prohibiting extortion.

One thing is for sure and two things are certain: extortion is illegal. Anyone attempting to fleece money out of Drake will pay the consequences. By the way, it doesn’t seem like Drake is concerned about this in any way. That said, the internet has determined that this guy may be full of it.

Another thing is that they have allegedly identified him. Extorting somebody and then being identified by the internet is not a good look. For legal reasons, I will not post his picture or reveal his identity, but I am quite sure that legal authorities know who he is by now. Anyway, I’m still not exactly sure what’s going on, but this guy seems to be harassing Drake at this point. I don’t believe there’s a sinister way for him to get favor or money from Drake this way. Some people have refuted his story, and it has generally died down.

What I find hard to understand is how he obtained Drake’s stuff, and did he actually obtained it. Some have even suggested that he may have gone so far as to recreate Drake’s effects. I find that hard to believe because so much of the documentation is verified as real, according to the Internet, of course.

So, where does that leave us? I don’t know. For now, the memes continue, the jokes persist, but the drama has subsided greatly.

It was “fun” while it lasted.