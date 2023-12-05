Alicia Keys Musical “Hell’s Kitchen” Headed To Broadway

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Hell’s Kitchen is going from Off-Broadway to Broadway. The musical inspired by the life of Alicia Keys will premiere at the Shubert Theater in 2024. Producers of Hell’s Kitchen plan for the show to preview at the Shubert beginning on March 28. Opening night is scheduled for April 20.

Hell’s Kitchen features music and lyrics by Alicia Keys with a book by Kristoffer Diaz. The Michael Greif-directed show includes hits such as “Fallin’,” “You Don’t Know My Name,” “If I Ain’t Got You,” and “Empire State of Mind.”

“Good things take time and for 13 years, I’ve been dreaming, developing, and finding inspiration for a musical based on my experience growing up in Hell’s Kitchen, NYC,” Keys said in a statement.

The R&B legend also added, “Hell’s Kitchen is inspired by my life, but it’s not a biographical story. It’s a story about family relationships and identity: Who are we? Who do we want to be? Who are we becoming?”

Alicia Keys grew up in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood of New York City. She studied musical theatre as a child and became a classically trained pianist. Keys also started composing music as a pre-teen.

The 42-year-old recording artist went on to release chart-topping albums such as Songs in A Minor, The Diary of Alicia Keys and Girl on Fire. Over her three-decade career, Keys scored four No. 1 singles.

Additionally, Alicia Keys has won 15 Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist in 2002. Keys amassed 20 million RIAA-certified album units. She has 37 million RIAA-certified single units as well.