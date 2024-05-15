“Eddie Winslow” Goes Viral For OnlyFans Video With Transgender Model

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

“Eddie Winslow” became a trending topic due to “Family Matters” actor Darius McCrary’s appearance in an OnlyFans video.

Transgender model Sidney Starr ignited a social media firestorm by promoting an OnlyFans video featuring Darius McCrary, who portrayed Eddie Winslow in the sitcom Family Matters. “Eddie Winslow” trended on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday (May 15).

Starr previously claimed she was dating McCrary in 2021. He denied the rumors.

“I don’t normally pay attention to the rumors,” he said. “I’m not into all that. But the small minds discuss other people … While y’all are discussing rumors that aren’t true, we eating. But I will say this: what are we, in high school? You gonna tell me who I can be friends with, who I can’t hang out with? I’m a grown man … Stop running with these rumors, y’all.”

A rep for McCrary acknowledged his friendship with Starr but insisted there was nothing more to their relationship.

“McCrary has kept an amicable friendship with Starr, who has been persistent with creating fake storylines and relationships with our client in a sad attempt to get back on Love & Hip Hop: New York,” the rep said.

Fans may remember Starr from her rumored affair with Chingy. Starr admitted she lied about their alleged romance. Earlier this year, Chingy discussed the rumor’s impact on his career.

“When that happened, I lost a lot of stuff based off a lie, which was just the most oddest thing I’ve ever seen,” he told TMZ. “Ain’t nothing good happen from that for me … That situation hurt my career like I’m just gonna be honest about it.”

McCrary went viral a month after fellow Family Matters cast member Reginald VelJohnson, who portrayed Carl Winslow, was dragged into the rumor mill. Luce Cannon claimed he saw Diddy having sex with VelJohnson. The rumor spread on social media, catching the attention of Diddy’s rival 50 Cent.

Eddie Winslow: pic.twitter.com/xqTUlzS5fu — prince is currently out of office 🍷 (@suavedoe) May 15, 2024

Eddie Winslow telling Carl Winslow that he’s leaving the police force to do Onlyfans full-time

pic.twitter.com/JpnuT5tuPe — I have so many questions? (@english_shamar) May 15, 2024

Laura after seeing a clip of Eddie Winslow & Sidney Starr promoting their Only fans pic.twitter.com/lxnO3RhM1a — DJ Skillz (@RnBMaster) May 15, 2024

The only thing worse than Eddie Winslow doing p### is if he went and found Judie to do it with.

Either way I’ve had about enough of the title “Family Matters” for the year 2024 pic.twitter.com/eqwDK90PxQ — I’m named after El Debarge (@hydrothemc) May 15, 2024

Eddie Winslow been freaky. This is nothing new. He has children by…..



And sat here years ago doing an interview saying he was the real superhead. He said he was the real eater in all his relationships so…



I just hate that this brought out y’all weird musty transphobic side pic.twitter.com/SNJGZKNMHY — Bae-yoncé (@FliiestBiddy) May 15, 2024

*me seeing why Eddie Winslow is trending* pic.twitter.com/6Rk0KDWhkH — P. Against The World🤘🏿🕊 (@chillin662) May 15, 2024

Eddie Winslow f###### with Sidney Starr on her OnlyFans was not on my bingo card



2024 is really off the chain pic.twitter.com/tPCo7pBo0k — I’mma Be A Naysayer For Life (@JTriplett0825) May 15, 2024

Eddie Winslow doing only fans?!?!



LOWER RENT PRICES

LOWER FOOD PRICES

LOWER COST OF LIVING

KENDRICK, DROP SOMETHING



WE HAVE TO DO SOMETHING ABOUT THIS!!! pic.twitter.com/UceuBtEBW5 — Cindy Noir✨ (@thecindynoir) May 15, 2024