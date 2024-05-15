“Eddie Winslow” Goes Viral For OnlyFans Video With Transgender Model

Transgender model Sidney Starr ignited a social media firestorm by promoting an OnlyFans video featuring Darius McCrary, who portrayed Eddie Winslow in the sitcom Family Matters. “Eddie Winslow” trended on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday (May 15).
Starr previously claimed she was dating McCrary in 2021. He denied the rumors.
“I don’t normally pay attention to the rumors,” he said. “I’m not into all that. But the small minds discuss other people … While y’all are discussing rumors that aren’t true, we eating. But I will say this: what are we, in high school? You gonna tell me who I can be friends with, who I can’t hang out with? I’m a grown man … Stop running with these rumors, y’all.”
A rep for McCrary acknowledged his friendship with Starr but insisted there was nothing more to their relationship.
“McCrary has kept an amicable friendship with Starr, who has been persistent with creating fake storylines and relationships with our client in a sad attempt to get back on Love & Hip Hop: New York,” the rep said.
Fans may remember Starr from her rumored affair with Chingy. Starr admitted she lied about their alleged romance. Earlier this year, Chingy discussed the rumor’s impact on his career.
“When that happened, I lost a lot of stuff based off a lie, which was just the most oddest thing I’ve ever seen,” he told TMZ. “Ain’t nothing good happen from that for me … That situation hurt my career like I’m just gonna be honest about it.”
McCrary went viral a month after fellow Family Matters cast member Reginald VelJohnson, who portrayed Carl Winslow, was dragged into the rumor mill. Luce Cannon claimed he saw Diddy having sex with VelJohnson. The rumor spread on social media, catching the attention of Diddy’s rival 50 Cent.