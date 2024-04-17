50 Cent Stunned By Rumor Of Diddy Having Sex With “Family Matters” Actor

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

50 Cent loves spreading rumors about his foe Diddy, who’s been sued for sexual assault and investigated for sex trafficking.

A wild rumor involving Diddy baffled 50 Cent on Wednesday (April 17). The G-Unit boss shared a story claiming Diddy was caught having sex with actor Reginald VelJohnson, who portrayed Carl Winslow in Family Matters and Al Powell in Die Hard.

“Ok this is, this is , this is – I’m not sure what to say anymore,” 50 Cent wrote. “So Diddy was playing with Carls booty too LOL (I NEED A DRINK GUYS).”

The rumor originated from a podcast called Drinx with Ginx. Guest Luce Cannon said he saw Diddy having sex with VelJohnson at one of the Hip-Hop mogul’s parties.

“When Diddy f##### Carl Winslow, we was at the party,” Cannon said. “And you know, we just chilling and s###. Everybody know me. I’m a goofy n####, I’m funny and stuff like that. So, I hear a n#### just wearing out some s### … I’m like, ‘Who’s wearing this b#### out?’ N####, I kicked in the door. Boom! Kick in the door, n####, I seen—I look, I seen Carl Winslow put his head up … I swear to God [on] dead homie, Neighborhood Crip.”

He continued, “When I seen that cuz, right, Diddy came back. And he was telling me, he was like, ‘It’s nothing more enjoyable than having a man do something for some money. I’m like cuz that s### crazier than a m###########.”

50 Cent jumped at the opportunity to spread the rumor as he’s repeatedly trolled Diddy over various allegations. Diddy became embroiled in controversy when multiple women sued him for sexual assault in November 2023. Producer Lil Rod added to the Bad Boy Records founder’s trouble with another lawsuit in February.

The feds are investigating allegations of sex trafficking against Diddy. Homeland Security raided his homes in March, but he has not been charged with any crimes.