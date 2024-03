Although the “Get Rich or Die Tryin'” rapper has beef with Diddy stretching back years, it ramped up in November 2023, when the Bad Boy mogul’s ex Cassie Ventura dropped her bombshell lawsuit on him.

50 Cent has been one of the rap community’s most outspoken critics of Diddy and his crumbling empire. Although the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper has beef with Diddy stretching back years, it ramped up in November 2023, when the Bad Boy mogul’s ex Cassie Ventura dropped her bombshell lawsuit on him.

Now, in the wake of the Homeland Security recent raids on Diddy’s L.A. and Miami homes, 50 Cent has been relentlessly trolling his longtime adversary. Saturday (March 30) was no different. As 50 Cent prepares to celebrate Easter Sunday, the television exec decided to share a photo of Diddy made to look like convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein.

Epstein, who killed himself in prison nearly four years ago, was arrested in July 6 on federal charges for the sex trafficking of minors in Florida and New York. Obviously, the comparison isn’t a flattering one. 50 Cent also brought Boosie Badazz into the mix after he questioned where Diddy’s friends were amid all the legal drama.

“Boosie said where the f### is his friends,” he wrote in the caption. “They not saying nothing because they didn’t know he was recording everything. LOL Wait till I get the tapes.”

50 Cent, on the other hand, is caught up in his own mess. Earlier this week, his ex-partner Daphne Joy accused him of raping and physically assaulting her in retaliation to his bid for sole custody of their son, Sire. On Thursday (March 28) 50 Cent trolled his ex before revealing he’s seeking full custody of his son after Joy was accused of being one of Diddy’s paid sex workers.

“The disturbing allegations in the sworn pleadings recently filed in a court case related to Daphne Joy the mother of my 12-year-old child, has required me to take all necessary legal actions to protect my son Sire,” 50 Cent told TMZ. The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son. My son Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time.”

Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, who claimed Joy was among the women “paid a monthly fee to work as Mr. Combs’ sex workers” as part of his amended lawsuit, has been accused of character assassination. Joy denied the allegations, writing on Instagram, “I am retaining an attorney to explore all legal remedies against both Rodney and his attorney.”

50 Cent, however, doesn’t seem convinced she’s innocent. As he wrote on Instagram, “You moved a mile away in hopes of having another baby with me but I was busy. So you moved back and then you started receiving money from Brother Love. Now here we are, little sex worker.”

Meanwhile, 50 Cent has been teasing a documentary about Diddy’s legal woes titled Diddy He Do It for months now. One can assume he’d want the alleged tapes for the film.