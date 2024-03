Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The veteran producer hopped on Instagram Thursday (March 29) and had some choice words for the rapper-turned-television executive.

50 Cent has been challenged to a fight by producer Stevie J. The former Bad Boy Records producer hopped on Instagram Thursday (March 29) and had some choice words for the rapper-turned-television executive. In the clip, Stevie J brings up 50 Cent’s ex Daphne Joy, who’s been named in Lil Rodney’s sexual assault lawsuit filed recently against Diddy (real name Sean Combs). 50 Cent and Joy also share a child together, Sire.

“Curtis, what’s good man?” Stevie J says in the clip. “You in your feelings about Daphne? Or are you sucking Lil Rod’s dick? However it go, I wanna shoot the fade. F### all that. Since it’s entertainment, let me beat the sh## out of you on TV or something. Don’t duck that. I’m calling you out. What you wanna do, Curtis? Curtis!”

He added in the caption, “@50cent be careful crossing the street Curtis.”

Stevie J was responding to one of 50 Cent’s latest posts, which included the headline: “New Documents Show That P Diddy Allegedly Used Videos of Stevie J Having Intercourse with Another Man to Groom Men Into Having Sex.” The caption read: “whoa say it ain’t so @hitmanstevie_j WTF, this s### a mess.”

Stevie J responded in the comments with, “Get ya money Curtis we know this entertainment but ain’t no truth to dat!”

Lil Rod filed an amended complaint in his lawsuit against Diddy on Monday (March 25), claiming Diddy boasted about paying Joy and two other women, including his Yung Miami, a “monthly stipend” for sex.

“According to Plaintiff Jones, Defendant Sean Combs bragged about having several women on a monthly stipend,” the lawsuit states before naming the women. “Caresha Romeka Brownlee, aka ‘Yung Miami,’ Jade Ramey, aka ‘Jade’ and Daphne Joy Cervantes Narvaez, aka, ‘Daphne Joy’ who were paid a monthly fee to work as Mr. Combs’ sex workers.”

50 Cent headed to Instagram and wrote, “I didn’t know you was a sex worker. You little sex worker. LOL Yo this s### is a movie.”

But things took a more serious turn after 50 Cent reportedly decided to seek sole custody of Sire due to the accusations levied against Joy. According to US Magazine, the G-Unit boss plans to take action because of the sex worker allegation.

“Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit,” Diddy’s lawyer, Shawn Holley, said. “His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines. We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them,”

Diddy’s Miami and Los Angeles homes were raided by federal agents on Monday (March 25) in connection to a sex trafficking case, although he wasn’t arrested. Diddy’s legal troubles have been mounting since ex Cassie Ventura filed her bombshell lawsuit against him in November 2023, alleging physical abuse and rape. They quickly settled out of court, but it was only the beginning. Two more women came forward just days later with similar claims as did Lil Rodney. 50 Cent, meanwhile, has been touting an upcoming documentary on Diddy’s demise.