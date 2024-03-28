50 Cent Offers “Top Dollar” For “Compromising Footage” Of Diddy’s “Freak-Off Parties” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy allegedly has secret recordings of his famous “freak-off” guests, and 50 Cent is willing to pay to get his hands on them.

50 Cent wants to get his hands on “compromising footage” of the rich and famous participating in Diddy’s alleged freak-off parties after promising to release a documentary about the embattled Hip-Hop mogul’s explosive allegations.

The rapper-turned-TV exec shared a screenshot of a report from Fox News with a quote from Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ $30 million lawsuit.

“Mr. Combs had hidden cameras in every room of his home…has recordings of several celebrities, artists, music label executives, and athletes engaging in illegal activity…these individuals were recorded without their knowledge and consent…Mr. Combs possesses com- promising footage of every person who has attended his freak-off parties and his house parties,” Lil Rod alleged.

50 Cent revealed he’s willing to pay whatever it takes to obtain the recordings.

“Smh this is gonna be so good,” he captioned the post. “What you want to bet I’m a get these tapes. I’ll pay top dollar for them, you been over there? I I don’t go to puffy party’s.”

Allegations of the alleged freak-offs came to light after Diddy’s ex, Cassie Ventura’s bombshell lawsuit. The singer claimed Diddy began coercing her “to engage in a fantasy of his called ‘voyeurism.’” She claimed she was directed to have sex with several male prostitutes while Diddy watched, masturbated, took pictures and shot video. He called them “freak-offs.”

Diddy and Ventura settled the suit within 24 hours. His lawyer said the settlement “is in no way an admission of wrongdoing.”

He has since faced further allegations, including sexual assault and harassment in multiple lawsuits.

50 Cent’s latest comments arrive just days after Homeland Security raided Diddy’s homes in New York, Miami and Los Angeles.