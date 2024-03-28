50 Cent Seeks Sole Custody Of Son After Diddy Lawsuit Claims Child’s Mom Is Sex Worker

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Daphne Joy, the mother of 50 Cent’s son Sire, was named in producer Lil Rod’s bombshell lawsuit against Diddy.

50 Cent reportedly sought sole custody of his son Sire due to information revealed in Lil Rod’s sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy. According to US Magazine, the G-Unit boss planned to take action because his son’s mother Daphne Joy was named as one of Diddy’s alleged sex workers.

“Given the latest developments and news of Daphne Joy’s involvement in the Diddy lawsuit, 50 is going for sole custody of his son,” a source told US Magazine.

This week, Lil Rod filed an amended complaint in his Diddy lawsuit. Lil Rod accused Joy, Yung Miami and Instagram model Jade Ramey of being sex workers for Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs.

“Defendant Sean Combs bragged about having several women on a monthly stipend,” the lawsuit read. “According to [Lil Rod], the women who received these payments are Caresha Romeka Brownlee, aka ‘Yung Miami,’ Jade Ramey, aka ‘Jade,’ and Daphne Joy Cervantes Narvaez, aka, ‘Daphne Joy’ who were paid a monthly fee to work as Mr. Combs’ sex workers. Based on information and belief, they received payment via wire transfer from Robin Greenhill. It is unclear if they were provided the appropriate United States federal tax documents for these payments or if they independently declared these payments on their taxes.”

50 Cent, who has been trolling Diddy for months, reacted to Joy’s name getting mentioned in the lawsuit on Wednesday (March 27).

“I didn’t know you was a sex worker,” he wrote on Instagram. “You little sex worker. LOL Yo this s### is a movie.”

Lil Rod originally sued Diddy in February. The producer filed his lawsuit after multiple women sued the Hip-Hop mogul in November 2023. Two of Diddy’s accusers claimed they were minors when he sexually assaulted them. Diddy settled one lawsuit with his ex Cassie, but the other cases remain open.

Diddy is under federal investigation for sex trafficking, among other allegations. Homeland Security raided his homes in Los Angeles and Miami on Monday (March 25). His alleged drug mule Brendan Paul was arrested the same day.