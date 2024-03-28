Diddy’s Legal Woes Mount: Feds Reportedly Investigating “Explicit Allegations” Of Sex Trafficking 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy’s accusers are opening up to the feds: “We are getting a lot of cooperation from a lot of people,” a Homeland Security rep revealed.

Diddy’s alleged sex trafficking victims are reportedly opening up to investigators who claim to have “concrete” allegations against the embattled Hip-Hop mogul, leading to Monday’s Homeland Security raids.

A Department of Homeland Security source claims investigators have been looking into the allegations for weeks, per New York Post.

“That’s a funny thing about victims,” the DHS officer explained. They may be reluctant to speak at first, but once they start talking, they talk. They talk a lot. We are getting a lot of cooperation from a lot of people who want to see him brought to justice.”

A multi-agency investigation is underway, spearheaded by the US Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York.

According to the DHS source, Diddy’s accusers have painted a clear picture of his alleged offenses.

“We believe that there is a disturbing history of sex trafficking,” the Miami-based officer explained.

“We are responding to concrete, detailed, explicit allegations. This is not random. We didn’t choose his name out of a hat. We had allegations that we’re following up on.”

The DHS officer confirmed Diddy “is under investigation” and has not been arrested or charged with any crime.

“He is free right now to do what he wants,” the law enforcement source stated. “But he is aware that if charges come down, we will get him — wherever he is.”

Seven New Accusers Co-Operating With Investigation Into Diddy’s Alleged Offenses

Diddy has strenuously denied the allegations levied against him by multiple people in several lawsuits.

As reported by AllHipHop earlier this week, seven new individuals have reportedly stepped forward to cooperate with authorities. Three Jane Does and one John Doe have already been interviewed, with three more Jane Does scheduled for discussions.

“We became aware of certain allegations during the course of the civil suits against Mr. Combs,” the DHS officer continued. “You have to understand that we didn’t just decide on a whim to search his homes. A federal judge had to sign off. This isn’t a witch hunt.”

However, Diddy’s lawyer branded the federal raids an “unprecedented ambush” and “nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits.”