Diddy’s Lawyer Slams “Military Level Ambush” & Calls Raids “A Witch Hunt”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Diddy’s legal team called out the excessive use of force during federal raids at his residences as part of an ongoing probe.

A lawyer for Sean “Diddy” ‘Combs has blasted what his defense team described as a severe misuse of authority, when federal agents conducted simultaneous raids on his residences in Los Angeles and Miami.

The circumstances surrounding the raids ignited concern and criticism from Diddy’s team due to what they deemed unnecessary aggression and how Diddy’s children and employees were handled during the operation.

The raids, which unfolded on a Monday afternoon (March 25), attracted considerable attention as Diddy’s sons, Justin, 30, and Christian (King), 25, were seen handcuffed outside the Los Angeles property.

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” Diddy’s lawyer, Aaron Dyer, said. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated.”

Reports from the scene described federal agents navigating the premises with firearms drawn, conducting inquiries. The sight fueled rumors and speculation regarding the reasons behind law enforcement’s forceful approach.

“Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way,” Dyer revealed.

“This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits,” Dyer added.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York acknowledged its role in these law enforcement actions, which were part of an ongoing investigation and were carried out with the assistance of HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and local law enforcement partners.

Though the precise catalyst behind these raids remains veiled, suspicion leans towards ties with the sex trafficking allegations made against Diddy in November of the previous year by an ex-girlfriend.

The charges, which the music mogul has vehemently denied, include rape, sex trafficking, and abuse.

“There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name,” Dyer concluded.

Below is the full Statement from Aaron Dyer, defense lawyer for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs:

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way. This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”