Diddy’s Los Angeles & Miami Homes Raided By Feds, Justin & King Combs In Handcuffs

Diddy‘s legal problems have exploded. According to FOX 11, Homeland Security raided both the Bad Boy Records mogul’s Los Angeles and Miami homes on Monday (March 25) in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation. Multiple people, including Diddy’s sons Justin and King Combs, were detained at the scene.

A representative for Homeland Security Investigations told TMZ, “Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

Diddy’s legal woes kicked off last November, when ex Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit against him in a Manhattan federal court, alleging sexual assault, physical abuse and forced sex with male prostitutes, among many other things. In the suit, her lawyers alleged Diddy offered her “eight figures”—or somewhere between $10 million and $99.9 million—to keep her from filing her lawsuit. Diddy’s lawyer fired back and said Ventura previously demanded $30 million while threatening to write a book about their relationship.

The former couple settled out of court just one day after she filed. Multiple reports suggested they came to an amicable agreement less than 24 hours after the news rocked social media. Her attorneys released a statement at the time, explaining, “This evening, Ms. Ventura and Mr. Combs resolved the claims that she filed against him yesterday in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York to their mutual satisfaction. The parties will have no further statements beyond what is provided in this email.”

Just a week later, two more women came forward and accused Diddy of sexual abuse in a separate lawsuit. Both of those lawsuits were filed on the eve of the expiration of the Adult Survivors Act, a New York law permitting victims of sexual abuse a one-year window to file civil action regardless of the statute of limitations.

The filings detail acts of sexual assault, beatings and forced drugging allegedly committed in the early 1990s by Combs, then a talent director, party promoter and rising figure in the music industry. Just last month, a male producer also sued Diddy for allegedly groping him. He also claimed he was forced to work in a bathroom while Diddy showered and walked around naked.

A lawyer for Diddy, Shawn Holiday, called the events described in the lawsuit “pure fiction.” Holiday continued, “We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them.”