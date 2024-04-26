Karrueche Tran Reacts To Quavo & Chris Brown’s Beef

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Karrueche Tran is the focal point of Quavo and Chris Brown’s beef due to her romantic history with both men.

Karrueche Tran wants no part of Quavo and Chris Brown’s contentious feud. The actress repeatedly focused on herself when a paparazzo asked how she felt about her exes beefing.

“I don’t feel [anything],” she said. “It is what it is. I’m living my life. Working, paying my bills, taking time for myself and that’s all that matters. Whatever else is going on, I ain’t got nothing to do with it. I’m living a peaceful life. That’s all I want: peace.”

Tran initially denied hearing any of Quavo and Brown’s diss tracks. She later admitted to hearing at least one of the songs.

“I’ve heard it,” she said. “I don’t think [anything]. I don’t. No! No comments. I just want peace and happiness. And I wanna work and thrive. That’s all I ask.”

The paparazzo kept pushing, inquiring if she had a message for Quavo and Brown. She offered a simple answer.

“Nothing,” she said.

Tran was the source of Quavo and Brown’s bad blood. The tension between the two artists recently erupted when Brown took a shot at Quavo on the song “Freak.”

“Okay, now f###### my old b###### ain’t gon’ make us equal/Sipping that 1942 ‘cause I don’t do no Cuervo [Quavo]/Freak b####, she like Casamigos, not the Migos,” Brown rapped.

Quavo fired back with his song “Tender.”

“You did the b#### wrong and now the b#### gone, she posted with a thug/Call the b#### phone, she won’t come home, don’t beat her up/It must be the drugs, need to cross out your plug,” he rapped.

Quavo added, “Tell me, ‘lil bro, what’s your issue? It’s over a thot/You said it’s bigger than that but know that it’s not.”

The situation escalated when Brown dropped his diss track “Weakest Link.” Brown claimed he had sex with Quavo’s ex Saweetie while they were still dating and dragged the late Takeoff’s name into the battle.

“You f##### my ex-hoe, that’s cool, I don’t give no f###, lil’ n####/’Cause I f##### your ex when you were still with her, b####, I’m up, lil’ n####,” Brown rapped.

He continued, “Show me that I’m tender, b####, time to prove what you just said/R.I.P. Takeoff, he the only real one that got true respect/Crazy how when he died, everybody really wished it was you instead.”

Quavo responded with the diss track “Over Hoes & B######.”

“This bullet got your name, Chris/Don’t ever bring up Take, p####,” Quavo declared.

He rapped, “Lil’ boy wanna die ’bout some coochie?/You still f##### up ’bout Karrueche?/You tried to beat up Teyana/But Usher wouldn’t let you do it/The cocaine got him, your honor/Bipolar disorder, no wonder/You was the greatest, n####, you fumbled/Going out sad, I’m watching you crumble.”

Listen to “Weakest Link” and “Over Hoes & B######” below.