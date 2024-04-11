Chris Brown Disses Quavo On Track Featuring Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas & Tee Grizzley

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chris Brown still has beef with Migos member Quavo due to their mutual history with actress Karrueche Tran.

Chris Brown threw a lyrical jab at Quavo on a new song titled “Freak,” which dropped on Thursday (April 11). The track appeared on the deluxe edition of Brown’s 11:11 album.

“Okay, now f###### my old b###### ain’t gon’ make us equal/Sipping that 1942 ‘cause I don’t do no Cuervo [Quavo]/Freak b####, she like Casamigos, not the Migos,” Brown rapped.

Brown enlisted Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas and Tee Grizzley as guests on the track. The song added a new layer to the longstanding issues between Brown and Quavo stemming from their respective history with Karrueche Tran.

Earlier this year, Brown and Quavo awkwardly sat next to each other at Paris Fashion Week. Brown made it clear he didn’t sit by Quavo willingly.

“Can’t pick who u sit by,” he wrote on social media. “F### all that growth s###. N#### not finna fumble my bag for little n#####.”

Brown and Karrueche began dating in 2011. Their tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship lasted a few years. Karrueche obtained a five-year restraining order against Brown in 2017. She accused him of abuse and harassment, saying he threatened to kill her. The alleged incidents occurred while he was on probation for assaulting his ex-girlfriend Rihanna.

Quavo was romantically linked to Karrueche in 2017. Their relationship allegedly led to a heated confrontation involving Brown and Quavo at the 2017 BET Awards. Quavo and Karrueche dating rumors resurfaced in 2022. She downplayed their relationship.

“We’re friends,” she said in 2022. “I’m single. I’m having fun and enjoying life. Nothing is too serious… We have fun, we’re friends.”

Brown released his 11:11 album in November 2023. The original version featured 22 songs. He added 13 tracks to the project for the deluxe edition. The new songs included collaborations with Bryson Tiller and Mario.

Listen to Brown diss Quavo on “Freak” below.