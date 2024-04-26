Beyoncé Sends Toddler Flowers Amid Coach Dawn Staley Praise

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

This kid is really tapped in like that!

Now that Beyoncé has given South Carolina Women’s basketball Coach of the Year Dawn Staley her flowers amid back-to-back NCAA national titles, she’s sending flowers to toddlers.

Well, not exactly. One lucky rugrat has joined the likes of Staley in Queen Bey’s book after the COWBOY CARTER vocalist sent the tike one of her trademark bouquet’s of blue roses. And while the tike is obviously way too young to compete at one of the highest levels in organized sports, he still managed to win over Beyoncé’s heart, much like Staley and the Gamecock’s roster did this year. The boy, Tyler, effectively won the hearts of more than 17 million TikTok users after a video of his conversation with his mother went viral due to his claim that Queen Bey was his actual homegirl.

“Where’s Beyoncé?” Tyler asked his mother in part.

“Beyoncé’s in her house, baby,” his mother, Bea Fabregas, replied.

“She’s our friend,” Tyler insisted after asking to visit Beyoncé.

Considering the original video was posted on April 16, word must’ve spread like wildfire because Fabregas shared an update post less than 10 days later, making it Instagram official by revealing that Tyler and Beyoncé were basically besties.

“BEYONCE VIDEO UPDATE,” Fabregas wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. “For the record @beyonce and Tyler are now actually, officially friends! Through the power of Queen B’s internet (millions of views and likes it’s crazy!) she saw the video and sent over some of her favorite blue flowers, a new animal best friend for Tyler and the sweetest message that our family will now always treasure. In her note (which she started out with ‘To my friend Tyler’ ) she said, ‘I see your halo, Tyler’.”

Bea ended the lengthy post writing, “BEYONCE SENT MY BABY FLOWERS!!!!”

Check out the heartwarming post below.