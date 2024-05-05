Drake’s Claim He Melted Pharrell’s Chains Disproven In “Family Matters” Video

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The video for “Family Matters” includes some chains that once belonged to Pharrell Williams, the same chains Drake supposedly melted down.

With all eyes on Drake and Kendrick Lamar, fans and critics are doing deep dives into each diss track—and their respective videos.

As the rap community is well aware, the two rap giants have been going back and forth for weeks. The situation exploded on April 30 beginning with Kendrick’s “euphoria” and “6:16 in LA.” Drake fired back with “Family Matters” and just minutes later, Kendrick returned with “Meet the Grahams.”

The video for “Family Matters” includes some chains that once belonged to Pharrell Williams, the same chains Drake supposedly melted down. Now, fans are calling Drake a liar for making the egregious claim in the 2023 Travis Scott single “Meltdown,” which includes shots at Pharrell and Pusha T.

“I melt down the chains that I bought from yo’ boss,” he rapped. “Give a f### about all of that heritage s###.”

Drake also targeted Pharrell’s position as men’s creative director for Louis Vuitton, a title held by the late Virgil Abloh, a friend of the OVO commander.

“Man, f### all that spinning the narrative s###/I melt down the chains that I bought from your boss/Give a f### about all of that heritage s###/ Since V not around the members done hung up the Louis/They not even wearing that s###.”

But now, those bars are coming back to haunt Drake as the Kendrick Lamar war wages on. Drake didn’t even get a chance to respond to “Meet The Grahams” before Kendrick was back with “Not Like Us.”

Produced by Mustard, the track begins with Kendrick whispering “I see dead people.” The accompanying video includes a Google Earth image of what appears to be Drake’s Toronto mansion. A bit more conservative than the “euphoria,” “6:16 in LA” and “Meet The Grahams,” the song runs about four minutes and finds Kendrick rehashing some of his previous points. He, once again, doubles down on the rumor Drake is a pedophile.

“Say Drake, I hear you like ’em young/You better not ever go to cell block one/To any b#### that talk to him and layin’ love/Just make sure you hide your little sister from ’em/They tell me chubs the only one that get your hammy downs/Then party at the party playin’ with his nose now.”

Kendrick also seems to revel in his perceived victory with, “Man down/Call an ambulance, tell him, ‘Breathe, bro’/Led a n* to the cross, he walk around like Teezo/What’s up with these jabroni ass n##### tryna see Compton/The industry can hate me, f### ’em all and they momma.”

As for “Family Matters,” the chains appear at the 5:36-minute mark of the “Family Matters” video. Watch it below.